City Oilers beat KIU Titans 80-72

City Oilers triumphed over KIU Titans with an 80-72 overtime victory in an exhilarating basketball league match on Friday at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo. KIU Titans spent a significant portion of the game playing catch-up but put up a commendable fight, only for the superior quality of Oilers to shine through at a crucial juncture. The regular regulation time concluded with a 66-all tie before the Titans were restricted to a mere six points in the five-minute overtime period. As their season nears its conclusion, Titans are now determined to conclude on a high note in their upcoming final game against Ndejje.