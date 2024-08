Cillian Ndilima secures a four-year high-performance training sponsorship

Upcoming Tennis player Cillian Ndilima has landed a four year high performance training sponsorship at the Evert Tennis Academy in the United States of America.The fourteen year old looks to become an accomplished tennis player and represent Uganda on the international level. His training has been sponsored by the Thx 22 Foundation, a charity arm of the 22Bet Africa. Ndilima says this is a dream come true in his career.