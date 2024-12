Chess players from 5 countries compete in Kireka Open Championship

Chess players from five countries, including Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan, Botswana, and Rwanda, are competing in the eighth edition of the Kireka Open Championship, which began this morning at the Sports View Hotel in Kireka. The four-day tournament, which has attracted both junior and adult participants, will see the winners in various categories walk away with cash prizes ranging from 1.5 million to 500,000 shillings.