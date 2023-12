Charles Ayiekoh Lukula named head coach of Kampala Queens

Kampala Queens has officially named Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as the new head coach for the reigning FUFA Women's Super League champions. Ayiekoh, who has signed a two-year contract, takes over from Charles Nsanziro, who was dismissed last week due to the club's poor performance. With prior managerial experience at She Corporates and Simba Queens in Tanzania, Ayiekoh led the latter to the women's CAF Champions League semifinals.