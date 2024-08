CHARITY RUN: Hundreds raise funds for the disabled at Makerere

This year's edition of the Mak Run has had runners take on the 21km, 10km, and 5-kilometer races, flagged off by the deputy speaker of parliament Thomas Tayebwa at the Makerere University Freedom Square. The marathon is aimed at raising funds to set up convenient facilities for people living with physical disabilities. The deputy speaker has also launched a disability center at Makerere University.