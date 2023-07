Chaos as Sarah Babirye attempts to reenter office

Embattled Uganda Netball Federation president Sarah Babirye Kityo forcefully return to office this morning after serving her three-month forced leave amidst resistance from her Vice president Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso who has been serving as acting president. Babirye was told by Education and sports minister Janet Museveni to leave office to allow an investigation into alleged abuse of office.