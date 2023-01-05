CHAN PREPARATIONS : Cranes draw 1-1 against Cameroon

Uganda Cranes played out to a 1-all draw with Cameroon in their second international build-up game for the Africa Nations Championship due in Algeria next week. Cameroon took a lead in the first half before Moses Waiswa curled a perfect free kick in the 80th minute that levelled the game upon a full time. Uganda Cranes will play one more build-up game on Sunday against Mali before they depart for Algeria for the Africa Nations Championship, CHAN.