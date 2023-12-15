Champions Kawempe Muslim return home

In football news, CECAFA Champions Kawempe Muslim SS contingent is back in the country following their 2-1 victory over Kenya's Amus to lift the Cecafa tournament title on Wednesday. With the win, the Ugandan team qualifies for continental honors. The team was received and hosted to a luncheon by the school administration at the school premises. Headteacher Zulaikah Nakibinge expresses the school’s pride and commitment to uplifting the talents of all learners in the school.