CFK Badminton club unveils new coach

In an effort to enhance their performance in the national league, CFK Badminton Club has introduced Swedish coach Viktor Appelqvist, signing him on a one-year contract. During the coach's introduction, CFK Badminton's Chief Executive Officer, Fred Kirabo, expressed optimism that the new coach will uplift the team's performance. Currently ranked fifth in the ongoing national league, the club holds high expectations for Coach Viktor's tenure, aiming to foster skill development among the players.