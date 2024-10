CECAFA WOMEN FOOTBALL: Crested Cranes summoned for preparations

The Senior national women's football team the Crested Cranes regroup tomorrow to start preparations for the CECAFA women's championship due to be hosted by Ethiopia next month. Now head coach Sheryl Botes has named a provisional squad of 38 players ahead of two international build-up games against the Democratic Republic of Congo scheduled for 27th and 30th of this month in Kinshasha.