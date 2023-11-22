CECAFA U18 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP: Team Uganda set to compete for title

The national under-18 boys' football team will depart for Kenya tomorrow for the CECAFA junior championship, set to kick off this weekend. Head Coach Morley Byekwaso released a list of 23 players after the team’s trial game against BUL FC at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru. Uganda, placed in Group B alongside Tanzania, Zanzibar, and South Sudan, enters the competition with a formidable side that includes Uganda Cranes midfielder Travis Mutyaba.