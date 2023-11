CECAFA U15 BOYS TOURNAMENT: Uganda faces Djibouti in opening game on Saturday

The national U15 boys' team, Uganda Rhinos, is set to begin their Cecafa title defense tomorrow, facing Djibouti at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru. Coach Hamza Lutalo is confident that his team will successfully retain the trophy, which they secured in 2019 by defeating Kenya in the inaugural edition. Uganda is placed in Group A, along with Ethiopia, Djibouti, and South Sudan.