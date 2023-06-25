Case Medical Services, Stanbic Bank triumph in Corporate League matches

Case Medical Services thrashed Hotel Africana by 20 points to 10, while Stanbic Bank beat Civil Aviation Authority 13 by 5 points in one of the basketball fixtures that climaxed the fifth outing of the Corporate League played at the MUBS Arena in Nakawa. Elsewhere in football, Xclusive Cuttings and I&M Bank played out to a one-all draw before the latter lost 1-0 to Bank of Africa. The sixth outing is set to be played next month with Athletics underlined on the sports disciplines that will be competed for at Kyambogo Grounds.