Captain Oketcho happy with Gazelles’ preparations

Gazelles Captain, Flavia Oketcho believes the team is well prepared for the Afribasket championship due in Rwanda.The team has been in non residential camp at Lubowa for the last three weeks but Oketcho says this is the best preparations he has seen in the 19 years time she has been at the national team.Uganda is due to face off with giants Senegal and Mali in group C of the tournament.