Canon Njangali High School hosts talent show

Canon Njangali High School in Hoima City hosted a talent show last evening that showcased students' skills as part of the new competency-based education curriculum introduced by the Ministry of Education and Sports. Headteacher Angela Kaahwa emphasized the importance of performing arts in fostering not only students' artistic abilities but also in preparing them to become future job creators, rather than mere job seekers. The event highlighted the school’s commitment to nurturing talent across various categories, with senior three emerging as the overall winners, and individual performers receiving certificates for their outstanding contributions.