Calls to honor legacy of Barnabas Mwesiga with named stadium in Mbarara

Members of the sports fraternity, family, and friends of deceased former Uganda Cranes coach and player Barnabas Mwesiga held a church service at All Saints church in Kampala to pray for his soul before his burial tomorrow in Mbarara district. The mourners requested the government to honor Mwesiga's legacy by building a soccer stadium in his home area and naming it after him.