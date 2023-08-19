CAF WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Kampala queens draw ends qualification dream

Women's Super League side Kampala Queens further dented their hopes of qualifying for the CAF women's Champions league after a 1-1 draw with Commercial Bank of Ethiopia in Njeru. The Queens, who lost their previous encounter in the Champions League Qualifiers, needed a late equalizer from Zaina Nandede after Ethiopia took the lead early in the second half. Kampala Queens, who sit on 4 points in group A, now face FAD FC of Djibouti in their next encounte