CAF awards 2027 hosting rights to joint East African bid

The Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted in East Africa for the first time since it's inception in 1957. The tournament only came closer to East Africa when it was hosted by Ethiopia in 1976. Now this afternoon in Cairo the capital of Egypt, CAF announced that the joint bid that was fronted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania has won the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa cup of nations finals.