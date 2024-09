Buweekula and Kyaggwe advance in Masaza Cup quarterfinals

Buweekula County defeated Mawokota 1-0 in the first round of the Masaza Cup Quarterfinals in Kammengo. In the second game of the day, Kyaggwe also beat former champions Ssingo County 1-0 at Bishop SS School grounds in Mukono. In other matches, Kyaddondo stopped Busujju 1-0 in Kampala, while Buddu won 2-0 against Kabula County. The eight teams will clash again next Sunday to determine who advances to the semifinals of the tournament.