Busoga region beat Tooro 3-1 in a FUFA drum

In football, Busoga region beat Tooro 3-1 in a FUFA Drum game played in Kamuli today. Goals by Isaac Wagoina, Reagan Kalyoowa, and Ibrahim Mugulusi gave Busoga province a comfortable 3-1 win. Tooro's goal was scored by Joseph Ssemujju but the hosts proved to be too strong for the visitors. In the other game, West Nile and Buganda played out a 2-all draw in Nebbi. Cromwell Rwothomio opened the scoring for the hosts before equalizing for Buganda. Yasser Mugerwa gave Buganda the lead on the stroke of halftime. Bright Vuni equalized for the home team 5 minutes after the restart. The return legs will be played in a fortnight.