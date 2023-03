Busiro county lift their first Masaza trophy

Busiro County Football team today lifted their first trophy since the inception of the Masaza Cup. The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga graced the final in place of the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi at the Muteesa II Stadium in Wankulukuku. The Busiro County team beat defending champions Buddu by 2-1 to clinch the title. Isaac Ofoyrwoth and Masuudi Kafumbe scored for Busiro, while Dennis Kalanzi netted Buddu's lone goal.