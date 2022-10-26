BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY : CFO's advised to prioritise people, environment & governance

Tax and advisory experts are confident that despite the global economic crisis and the current runway inflation, Chief financial officers and business captains have a chance to navigate a tough business environment and ensure sustainability for organizations. Esther Gensi the manager risk services Delloite Uganda, is advising business leaders on consistency in methods deployed, to tackle complex challenges related to reporting and delivering on sustainability commitments. This is ahead of the 6th edition of the CFO Awards slated to take place tomorrow in Kampala.