Bunyoro province beats Sebei by 3-0 in FUFA Drum

In football, Bunyoro Province Team won Sebei Province Team by 3-0 in the opening game of the FUFA Drum at Kigaya Playground in Buhimba Town Council Kikuube District. Bunyoro Province is on the verge of qualifying for the Group stage pending the second leg in Sebei next weekend. Living Kaboni scored two goals in the 37th Minute and the early minutes of the second half while Brian Aheebwa scored in the 42nd Minute.