Bul FC faces second defeat, Gadaffi FC emerges victorious

Table leaders Bul FC suffered their second league loss of the season after a 2-1 defeat to Gadaffi FC in the Jinja Derby. The home side scored twice in the second half before Bul FC pulled one goal back in the second interval. Bul FC remains on 32 points, 6 ahead of Kitara, while Gadaffi climbs to the 12th position with 16 points. Elsewhere, Express FC defeated Arua Hill 1-0 at the Paridi Stadium in matchweek 14 of the Uganda Premier League.