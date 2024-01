Bul FC draws 1-1 with Mbarara City, KCCA FC falls 2-1 to Wakiso Giants in Uganda Premier League

Table leaders Bul FC dropped points for a second successive game after a 1-1 draw against Mbarara City in the Uganda Premier League at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru. Bul FC scored first through Gerald Ogweti before Joseph Akandwanaho leveled for the away side. KCCA FC lost 2-1 to Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabagu Stadium.