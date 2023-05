Bul Fc And Arua Hill play out goalless draw in UPL

Bul FC and Arua Hill played out to a goalless draw in today's game of the Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.Bul FC who registered a 7th stalemate this year stays 8th with 34 points while Arua Hill is in fourth with 38 points after a 5th league draw.