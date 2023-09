Bukalango run raises UGX 100 million for prayer site

Over 500 runners gathered in Wakiso for the second edition of the Bukalango run on Saturday. Organized by the Bukalango Catholic Church, the run aims to raise funds for the upgrade of a prayer site. Flagged off by Msgr Experito Magembe, the runners collected 100 million out of the 250 million needed to complete the project.