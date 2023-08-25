Buja Queens register 2-1 victory over Djibouti’s Fad FC in CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers

In women's football, debutants, Buja Queens registered a 2-1 victory over Djibouti giants FAD FC on Thursday to reach the knockout stage at the ongoing CECAFA Zonal Qualifiers in Njeru. The victory saw Buja leapfrog the hosts to complete the semi-final puzzle, joining former Champions Vihiga Queens, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, and newcomers JKT Queens of Tanzania. For the first time in history, the hosts have failed to go past group stages.