Buhweju defends Ankore regional football title with 3-0 victory over Ntungamo

Buhweju district has successfully defended the Ankore regional football championship title after beating Ntungamo district by three goals to nil in the final played at Kakyeka stadium this evening. Thomas Kakire opened the score in the 45th minute before Joseph Akandwanaho made it 2-0 twenty minutes into the second half and later stretched the lead to 3 -0 with a penalty in the 90th minute of the game. The winner of the championship that was competed for by 13 districts took home a trophy and five million shillings in prize money. Runners-up Ntungamo district left with a cash prize of three million as thirds placed Sheema district went home with two million shillings.