Buhimba Saints secure first away win, beat Booma 1-0

Buhimba Saints Football Club, based in Kikube District, edged Booma Football Club 1-0 in a FUFA Big League game played at Masindi Stadium. The victory was Buhimba's first away win this season and pushed them to 9th position on the log with 12 points. Head coach Paul Nkata admits that, although the game was tough, his side's early preparation contributed greatly to their success.