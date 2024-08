Buganda sports minister warns against hooliganism in Masaza cup

Buganda Kingdom Sports Minister Robert Serwanga has warned players, coaches, fans, and other stakeholders in the ongoing Masaza Cup tournament to desist from hooliganism and other acts of indiscipline. This comes after many cases of indiscipline have been registered since the tournament kicked off this year. The minister has also revealed some penalties that were imposed on the culprits, while others are still under investigation.