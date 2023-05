Buganda kingdom prime minister launches games

The second edition of the revised Bika Byabaganda Football and Netball championship kicks off this Saturday with a match between Nkima and Ngabi footbal teams. The tournament launched this morning at Bulange by the Katikiiro Charles Peter Mayiga will for the first time kick-off under the sponsorship of Airtel Uganda. The Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi will officially kick off the tournament at Wankulukuku stadium.