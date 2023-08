Buganda clans football final set for Saturday

This year's Bika tournament will come to a conclusion tomorrow with the Kabaka of Buganda as the Guest of Honour at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium. In the Women's Netball Final, defending Champions Ngeye will play Nyonyi Nyange in the Final. The football Men's final will see three time Champions Mbogo Clan come head to head against Ngonge seeking a first as they enter into their second final in the Bika Football Buganda Tournament.