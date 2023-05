Buffaloes beat Rams 16 - 8 in Rugby league

Buffaloes Rugby Club have handled Rams Rugby Club their 17th loss of the season after beating them 16 by 08 points in the Uganda Rugby League game played today at Kyaddondo Rugby grounds in Lugogo. The loss has minimized the Rams' chances of staying in the league who have lost all their league games with just a game to the end of the season.