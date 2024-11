Buddu triumphs in Masaza Cup, securing third title

Buddu defeated Kyaggwe 1-0 to lift their third Masaza trophy, adding to their 2016 and 2021 triumphs. Mike Walaga scored for Buddu in the first half at the packed Mandela National Stadium in a match presided over by the Kabaka of Buganda. Buweekula secured third place in the 18th edition of the tournament after beating Kyadondo 3-1.