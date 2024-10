Buddu, Kyaggwe seek Masaza Cup final slots

Buddu County will host Kyaddondo County this afternoon in the final leg of the Masaza Cup semifinals in Masaka. The first leg saw Buddu County defeat Kyaddondo County 3-1 at Wankulukuku Stadium last Saturday. Elsewhere, Buweekula County will host Kyaggwe County in the final leg of the Masaza Cup semifinals in Mubende. Last weekend, Kyaggwe County defeated Buweekula County 2-1 at Bishop's SS grounds in Mukono.