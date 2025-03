Buddo Secondary School aims for more titles ahead of East Africa Games

The 2025 National Netball Novices Champions, Buddo Secondary School, are set to build on their success and aim for more school netball titles this season, culminating in the East Africa Secondary Schools Games in Kakamega, Kenya, in September. This comes as they also prepare for the upcoming Buganda Schools Sports Competitions, which are set to start tomorrow at Kawanda Secondary School.