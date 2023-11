Brights stars and Gadaffi settle for a 2 all draw

Gaddafi FC and Bright Stars played to a 2-all draw at the Gaddaffi Arena in the Star Times Uganda Premier League in a closely contested encounter. Bright Stars, who picked up their second point of the season on the road, climb to 12th place on the log with 7 points, while Gaddafi is in 8th place with 10 points.