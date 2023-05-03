Boxing promoter pays the price for stepping into the ring

It is advisable to always stick to what you can do best but boxing ring announcer and promoter Hajji Juma Nsubuga of Kyengera boxing club chose to deviate from this principle. And guess what happened to him, he paid a huge price for that. Take a look at what happened to him when he decided to become a boxer last weekend at Lugogo indoor stadium during a boxing event organised to celebrate the 30 years of Samuel Lukanga in boxing promotion.