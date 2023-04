BOXING: Joy Vegas Lubega beats Tanzania's Ramadhan Kaminja

In Boxing, Veteran professional boxer Joy Vegas Lubega emerged winner of the non-title cruiserweight fight against Tanzania's Ramadhan Kaminja in the main fight of the boxing night organized to celebrate fallen boxing coaches Dick Katende and Kent Musa Kibirige. In other bouts of the day, Salima Tibesigwa beat Sandra Arttermo in a split decision to emerge the winner of the women's fight. Take a look at the highlights.