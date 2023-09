BOXING: Henry Oteba, Loy Kisaakye register wins

The Spark Boxing Academy in partnership with Nugrid hosted 15 bouts last night in Kitintale to raise school fees for the less privileged. The main fight in the welterweight category saw Henry Oteba defeat Derrick Lubega in a unanimous decision. In some of the junior fights, Benard Ocen defeated Simon Mugerwa while Kisakye Loy got the better of Aisha Namagembe. Here are the highlights.