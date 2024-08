Boxer Latib Muwonge back in the ring this evening

Uganda’s pugilist Latib Muwonge alias Dancing master returns to the ring this evening against Kenya’s Paul Kimani in a nontitle bout at his home area Lufuka Playground in Zzana. The super lightweight fighter was born and raised in Zzana. He started his amateur boxing career at Zzana boxing club, hence a payback fight for the home crowd. The fight will also prepare Muwonge for upcoming title bouts.