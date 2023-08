Boxer Catherine Nanziri weighs in ahead of Saturday fight

Bantamweight female boxer Catherine Nanziri has comfortably made the required weight during today's weigh-in, ahead of her Africa Boxing Union title, fight against Tanzania's number one boxer Eugene Kayange, due tomorrow at the indoor arena in Lugogo. Tanzania's Kayange had to exercise to shed off a few pounds, which Nanziri says works to her advantage as she looks foward to win.