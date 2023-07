Booma FC sets sights on Uganda Premier League promotion with new strategies and Coach Twinamasiko

FUFA Big League side Booma FC head into another season in the 2nd top tier league optimistic of making it to the Uganda Premier League come the 2024 season. The Masindi based-side who finished in the 7th position last season, has appointed Mark Twinamasiko, as one of the strategies to help them qualify to the top-tier league in the country. They further explain more of their strategies.