Booma FC, Jinja United draw in a game played in Masindi

Booma FC and Jinja North United kicked off the new Big League season with a one-all draw in a match held at Masindi Stadium. Booma FC opened the scoring with Dickson Nuwmanya early in the first half, and Bronson Nsubuga secured the equalizer for Jinja North United late in the second half. Here are the match highlights.