Black Pirates set sights on Rugby Premiership after national sevens win

Black Pirates have set a marker for their challengers ahead of the upcoming Nile Special Rugby Premiership by winning the annual national 7's circuit, which concluded last weekend in Jinja. As Noah Walakira reports, the defending national 15's champions have added the 7's circuit title to their trophy cabinet, solidifying their position among the top teams in the country's rugby scene.