Benjamin Agiri dominates National Junior Chess Championships

280 participants are taking part in the national Junior Chess Championships raging on at Nob View Hotel in Ntinda. After 4 rounds of play, Benjamin Agiri, the current champion leads with 3 points, Shiloh Tandeka are among the standout players in the boys' category while Kawuma Patricia who is the current girls' champion leads the category with 3 points. The Championship is also doubling as a qualifier for the Africa Youth Chess Championships that will take place in Egypt in September.