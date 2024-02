BASKETBALL: KIU Rangers beat YMCA Lady Hamstars by 79 points to 41

KIU Rangers is back to winning ways after cruising past YMCA Lady Hamstars in a 79 by 41 points victory in one of the National Basketball League games that were played today at the YMCA Court in Wandegeya. The Kansanga-based club, who had previously fallen to KCCA Leopards on Friday, will now face off with UPDF Lady Hawks next weekend in Mukono.