BARTHES CUP: U20 Rugby team loses opening game to Kenya

The national U20 Rugby team, Baby Cranes has started the U20 Africa Championship at a slow pace after losing 11-20 points to hosts Kenya in their opening game of the tournament played at Nyayo Stadium. However, the team is still optimistic about a good display as they seek to better last year's sixth-position finish. Uganda's next fixture will be against Zambia in the placement semi-final on Wednesday.