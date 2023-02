BADMINTON: Uganda pooled in group b with South Africa, Mozambique

Uganda has been pooled in Group B alongside hosts South Africa and Mozambique at the All Africa Badminton Senior Championships that start today in Johannesburg. Ugandan players say they are ready for action. The event is among the point-garnering competitions for the 2024 Olympics. Algeria, Nigeria, Zimbabwe. Lesotho, Egypt, Zambia and Cameroon are also taking part in the competition.